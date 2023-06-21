OceanGate is still searching for Titan submersible. Find out the number of times they have been there.

On Sunday, June 18, the submarine carrying five people set off to the site of the sinking. Three tourists paid for and two members of the crew were missing.

The list includes Hamish Harding (billionaire), Shanzada Dawood, his son Suleman and Paul-Henri Nargeolet (pilote), and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Around an hour 45 minutes in, the boat lost contact. A massive search and rescue operation has been launched across the Atlantic.

Washington-based company OceanGate provides crewed submersibles for industry, research and exploration, and this isn’t the first time they’ve made the trip.

OceanGate has been on the Titanic how many times?

OceanGate took tourists to Titanic three times, in total. Once a year between 2021 and 2023.

Sky News reported that Sky News had conducted over 50 test dives before the 2021 expeditions. This article provides information about the use ofSeveral of these were at the same depth as Titanic.

Titanic trips were designed as yearly excursions, with tourists paying $250,000 per eight-day tour to view the wreck.

This isn’t the first time the Titan has lost contact. The Titanic 2022 expedition experienced the exact same problem.

When Stockton Rush, Paul-Henry Nargeolet and CBS journalist David Pogue lost contact for three hours while aboard the plane with Stockton Rush.

“There’s no GPS, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the shipwreck by sending text messages. But somehow, on this dive the communications broke down. The sub never found the wreck,” he Tell them to get on with it CBS.

The mission was then aborted when the submersible lost contact with its mother ship three hours later.

Learn more about submersible

Titan’s submersibles are the only ones that can get to this shipwreck. The maximum depth is 4,013 feet (13123 meters).

It’s a five-person vessel designed to take passengers for all kinds of reasons, including research, film and media production, and deep sea testing of hardware and software.

The website claims it innovatively uses modern materials which make it “lighter in weight and more cost efficient to mobilize” than any other deep diving submersible.

Its Real Time Hull Health Monitoring (RTM) systems also provides an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.