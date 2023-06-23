OceanGate CEO’s Wife is the descendent of a famous Titanic couple

The OceanGate executive piloting the submersible on its tragic dive was married to the descendent of a couple who perished in the shipwreck he was seeking. Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush, is the great-great-grandaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, who remained on the sinking Titanic to ensure others escaped to safety, reportedNPR. James Cameron’s poignant film in which they played a role was inspired by their true-life experience.an elderly couple embracesWater rushes into the cabin. She said that she was adamant.The LinkedIn PageRush, OceanGate’s Communications Director is involved in team Titanic Expeditions and the Titanic Project since 2021. Her direct descendant is Minnie Weil who was one of seven Straus sisters. TheNew York TimesThe Straus Historical Society (an educational non-profit) confirmed the link to NPR Thursday.Genealogical Records. Rush is the son of Richard Weil III. Richard Weil Jr. was Minnie’s husband during this period. The New York Times referred to Rush’s deceased grandfather.Announcement of the weddingThe year 1986 was a landmark for the United States.

Straus Historical Society, Wednesday evening, after more than three day of searching and only hours before the submersible ran out of air.Tweet a linkThe Times article. It wrote, “Our thoughts go out to the families of the people aboard the submersible that went down.” The crew will eventually be saved, we hope. Isidor straus was 67 years old when he died.BusinessmanIn the past, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and co-owned the Macy’s Department Store with his brother. Paul Kurzman was their great-grandson in 2017.Tell Country LivingIsidor & Ida fell in Love in New York City, in their early twenties. And they stayed in it. He claimed that the couple were seen often holding hands, kissing each other, and hugging. Such displays of affection were unusual for people with their social status. They were once caught necking. Kurzman added that the behavior was carried on well into later life. They had something special, and we treasure it a lot.

A disaster struck the Titanic on April 14th, 1912. The couple had just returned from Europe. The ship started sinking and women, children, and crew were evacuated in lifeboats. As Kurzman toldToday in 2017Ida (63), assumed Isidor, would follow. Isidor was allowed to board the lifeboat by its officer, who recognized Isidor. My great-grandfather replied, “No. Sara Straus was the oldest Straus daughter who told Kurzman the tale. The woman climbed out of the boat and removed her full-length coat, which she gave to her servant, who later was rescued. The children of Straus refused to take the coat when the maid gave it to them.

She basically told me, “We’ve lived together our entire lives and I won’t leave you if we sink the boat. Kurzman stated, “We will never leave each other after our wonderful and long marriage.” Kurzman said it was the last time he or she saw each other alive. A “great” wave hit the boat and carried the couple into the sea. The memorial service held at Carnegie Hall was so packed that the entire crowd could not fit in.New York TimesIn May 1912. Isidor and Ida were not found until weeks after the tragic accident. A ship discovered Isidor, his body, and a locket that contained photographs of Ida, but Ida was never located. In order to prepare for the funeral, Ida’s family gathered water from North Atlantic and placed it in a urn.Bury themIn a mausoleum located in New York City.