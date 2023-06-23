OceanGate CEO Facing Suit from Couple over Delayed Titanic Expedition

OceanGate’s CEO, who is also the owner of the OceanGate company. The submersible is thought to have exploded Making a dive into the water TitanicThe couple who sued alleged fraud in connection with their Titanic trip.

Marc and Sharon Hagle sued the presumed-dead CEO Stockton Rush back in February.

Rush announced in 2016 the submersible excursions to the Titanic wreckage. According to reports, the Hagles signed contracts with Rush and paid a deposit of $10,000 each for their places on Titan (formerly known as Cyclops 2) .

The submersible team was repeatedly forced to reschedule the date for their launch. Florida Document from the court stated that a couple was considering requesting a reimbursement.

Rush held a meeting in 2017, at the Hagle house, to encourage them to remain invested in the project. The complaint states that Rush assumed others may follow their lead if this adventurous couple decided to pull out.

The lawsuit states that during the meeting Rush attempted to reassure them by explaining the different aspects of their dive, and of the boat. He also assured them they would receive a refund if there were any questions about the integrity of it or its schedule.

In 2018, a new contract was issued to the couple that changed the payment schedule previously agreed upon. Instead, the couple had to pay the entire expedition amount in one go. According to the complaint, after the meeting, the couple was reassured, and they paid OceanGate the remaining cost.

The lawsuit states that after a few additional scheduling changes, Hagles requested a refund of $210 258, which is $105,129 for each person.

OceanGate told the Hagles that they were entitled to receive a complete refund. However, OceanGate then “demanded that Plaintiffs take part in an Expedition in July 2021, and stated that they would be denied a credit or refund if they did not participate.”

A couple who claimed to have been denied a full refund filed a case against Rush. This lawsuit is still ongoing. According to court documents, Rush has not responded.

Sharon assured people that the Titan Expedition was still on track after it went missing. Facebook that she and her husband were not aboard, saying “Thank you for your inquiries. Marc and I were not aboard the OceanGate Mission. We appreciate your concern and friendship. Our prayers and thoughts are with the crew/friends. We are hoping for a miracle.”