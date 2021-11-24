Obama has same number of Grammy nominations this year as Taylor Swift

In a surprising turn of events, former President Obama has earned the same amount of Grammy nominations this year as the singer who arguably had her best year to date, Taylor Swift.

Both Obama and Swift received a single nomination this year from the Recording Academy, with the former being nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook version of his 2020 memoir A Promised Land.

Swift, on the other hand, received a nomination in the Album of the Year category for Evermore.

Despite Swift’s nomination, many fans took to social media to express their frustration for the snub.

“It’s the way Taylor Swift keeps getting snubbed at the Grammys every single year for me,” one Swiftie wrote.

A win by Obama at this year’s Grammys would mark his third time taking home the award. He has previously won a Grammy in 2006 and 2008 in the same spoken word category.

Among nominees in his category, Obama will face off against controversial comedian Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman, who earned a nod for their George Floyd-focused Netflix special, “8:46.”

The decision to nominate Chappelle despite the fact that his most recent special sparked fury for including anti-trans jokes is sure to see backlash, but the comedian is hardly the only problematic figure the Academy has chosen to celebrate.

Comedian Louis C.K. has also received a nomination in the best comedy album category for Sincerely Louis C.K.

This follows C.K’s widely publicized 2017 accusations of sexual misconduct that he himself acknowledged were true.

The Grammy Awards are set to be held January 31 in Los Angeles.