NYPD’s Wilbert Moura Mourned at St. Patrick’s Cathedral By Thousands Less than a Week after Partner’s Funeral

On Wednesday, New York’s Finest came out again in large numbers to pay respects to the fallen officer.

Second time in less that a week, Blue-colored men and women gathered on Fifth Avenue to say farewell one another. NYPD Officer Wilbert Moura was honored at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Five days after the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera (22 years old), the ceremony to honor the 27-yearold officer who died in the line-of-duty while responding in Harlem to a domestic violence case, the ceremony to honor the slain officer took place. The Fifth Avenue was filled with blue as thousands of officers from all over the country came to pay their respects.

“An ocean of officers shouldn’t have to line streets for the second time in five days to [mourn] the appalling loss of a 27-year-old son and brother, gathered in and around a place that so grandly represents the enormity of faith,”Keechant Sewell, NYPD Commissioner, said.

Mora’s funeral started with a rendition “Amazing Grace.”Wilson, his brother, delivered the eulogy.

“I love you, baby bro, and I will always miss you,”He said to give applause.

Mora was a veteran of the NYPD for four years and was the first member of his family to be a police officer. Like Rivera five days before him, Mora was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade on Wednesday.

“Officer Wilbert Mora was the first in his family to join a profession that asks courageous men & women to leave their loved ones to protect someone else’s — just as Wilbert and Jason did when they sacrificed their lives. It’s my honor to promote Wilbert to Detective First Grade,”Sewell tweeted.

Mora’s family was presented with the detective’s shield.

Mora’s heroism lasted after his death. “Join us as we pay our respects and mourn the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed in the line of duty, but in one final act of heroism, donated his organs so five people could continue to live,”On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted.