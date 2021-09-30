NY Times Taps NPR’s Lourdes Garcia-Navarro for Opinion Podcast

NY Times Taps NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro for Opinion Podcast
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

The New York Times has poached Lourdes Garcia-Navarro from NPR to host its new Opinion podcast, the paper announced Thursday.

“Some news from me: I am heading to @nytopinion and I am thrilled to open up a new chapter doing what I love: telling real stories about people and how they move in the world and why they think the way they do,” Garcia-Navarro wrote on Twitter.

She went on, “At a time when there is so much distrust over where people’s opinions come from, this new show will explore the place where lived experience and opinion intersect. I think we are better and can connect more when we understand why people hold the views they do.”

In announcing her hiring, the Times described what the podcast will be like: “Imagine a guest essay, but for the ears.” The podcast will “explore the personal side of opinion.”

Garcia-Navarro most recently hosted “Weekend Edition” at NPR, which she said in her tweet thread she will always have “big love” for. She’s also worked at BBC World Service, Voice of America, the Associated Press Television News and AP Radio.

“We are delighted to have Lulu joining our team. We couldn’t imagine a journalist better suited to bring guest essays to audio as host of a new podcast from Times Opinion,” said opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury and audio director Paula Szuchman.

Latest News

Previous articleDavid Bowie Performs ‘Quicksand’ and ‘Modern Love’ in 2004: Watch
Next article‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Joins ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact