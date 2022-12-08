NY Times Guild Invites Digital Walkout Participants

Members of The New York Times Guild surveyed readers on Wednesday to find out their opinions. “not engage in any New York Times platforms tomorrow” — including Wordle — as they prepare to walk out at midnight on Dec. 8.

“Stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Pull out a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak,” The guild tweets, using a Wordle grid to spell out “TIMES UNION STAFF WALKS.”

The Times acquired the well-known online word game Wordle in January for an undisclosed amount of seven figures. A few months later, the Times announced that Wordle, which is only available to subscribers, had brought in “An unprecedented number of people are now using the internet for their daily needs.“

If @NYTimesGuild members don’t have a deal soon, we’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes Tomorrow platforms, join the digital picket team! You can read local news. Listen to the public radio. Get a book. Get rid of your Wordle addiction. pic.twitter.com/gzQCL58ir7 — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 7, 2022

More than 1,000 union staffers are expected to strike for 24 hours on Thursday, something that hasn’t happened since the 1970s, according to CNN.

“We had hoped to reach a fair deal before our deadline, but more than 1,100 of us are ready to take a stand together, for each other and for journalists everywhere,” In a Tuesday statement, Jenny Vrentas, reporter for the newspaper said so.

In March 2021 the previous contract was terminated. The union members are requesting better wages but have yet to reach a satisfactory agreement. The Times received information Friday from the NewsGuild about its intentions to walk away.

Employees will picket outside the newspaper’s offices.

Wednesday’s Wordle word of the day (SPOILER: It was “JOUST”) helped convey the guild’s mood on the night of the walkout.

Dozens of Wordle-inspired games have sprung up in the meantime, from the National Gallery of Art’s Artle You can solve puzzles which allow you to guess the movie postersPosterdle), movie stills (Framed) and numbers (Nerdle).