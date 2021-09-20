Nurse disgusted to find dead FLY in box of McDonald’s fries after finishing off half

A NURSE was disgusted after finding a dead FLY in a box of McDonald’s fries after he had already eaten half of them.

Fabrizio Bonucci, 36, ordered the fast-food meal for him and his wife on their four-year wedding anniversary after a long shift at work in Newcastle.

2 Nurse Fabrizio Bonucci had ordered the fast-food meal for him and his wife on their anniversary Credit: NCJ MEDIA

2 The 36-year-old found the dead fly at the bottom of his McDonald’s fries Credit: NCJ MEDIA

But the 36-year-old was disgusted to find a dead fly in his box of fries – after eating half of them already.

Fabrizio and Moira, 35-years-old, dumped their entire Just Eat order, which included a Big Mac meal and a Chicken Legend meal as well as nine chicken nuggets and a cheeseburger, into the trash.

Speaking to the ChronicleLive, disgusted Fabrizio said: “At first I thought it must have been part of a burnt chip, but when I got a closer look and saw it was a dead fly I was horrified.

It was unbelievable. It is simply disgusting.

“We couldn’t eat any of it after that and it all went in the bin.”

After complaining to Just Eat, the company apologised but did not offer him a refund for their £20 order.

Following the ordeal, the nurse said he would never order from McDonald’s again after the “horrendous” experience.

He said that he had worked all day and was only done at 8pm, so he asked Moira if a McDonald’s would be a good option to save us from having to cook.

“We just stayed in and watched a movie on TV.

“I had not eaten dinner, so I was very hungry. It’s amazing to think that this could have happened, especially since it was our anniversary.

“For sure I will not be going to McDonald’s again after this.”

A spokesperson for Just Eat said that they want every customer to have a pleasant experience using their platform. We’re sorry about this. We’re working with McDonald’s who are looking into the incident.

“We have also been in touch with the customer to make things right.”

McDonald’s spokeswoman said that safety and quality are important to them. They also insist on strict quality control and follow rigorous standards to avoid any mistakes.

“We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience, and are currently working with Just Eat to liaise with this customer to help find a resolution.”

