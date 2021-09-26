Number of Victims at Kroger Mass Shooting in Tennessee Rises to 15 With 1 Person Killed

The number of victims in Thursday’s mass shooting at a Tennessee Kroger store has risen to 15, authorities said Friday. One of the victims, a woman identified as Olivia King, was killed.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a Friday news conference that the shooter shot himself to death inside the supermarket. He was not identified, but authorities said he worked as a third-party vendor at the Kroger store.

Ten of the victims were employees of Kroger, and five were customers, Lane said. “My heart’s broken for the victims here,” he said. The chief declined to comment on a motive for the shooting.

On Thursday, SWAT officers went aisle to aisle searching for victims as workers and shoppers hid in freezers and locked offices.

“This scene is horrific, I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it,” Lane said from the scene.

Some of the wounded were in very serious condition, he said, and were rushed to area hospitals.

Glenda McDonald, a Kroger employee in the floral department, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal she heard gunfire while standing at a counter.

“I just ran out the door,” McDonald told the newspaper. “I left my purse, my keys, everything.”

A Kroger employee told WREG-TV she played dead as a series of shots rang out Thursday afternoon. “It sounded like balloons popping,” she said.