NPR’s Sam Sanders is the fourth BIPOC journalist to leave in six months

NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute”Sam Sanders, the host of the program, has announced his resignation. He is the fourth BIPOC journalist that has left public radio in the past six month.

After announcing the 500th episode, Sanders announced his departure via Twitter. “It’s Been a Minute,”Sharing screen shots of a note he sent to coworkers.

And I’d like to use this moment to share some *PROFESSIONAL NEWS* as well. I’m leaving @nprAfter 12+ years of greatness, it’s finally over. This is my last episode of @NPRItsBeenAMinThis will be March 11. Here’s the note I sent to colleagues. (It’s a little long.) pic.twitter.com/8ejsqV9L3P — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2022

“I have spent a third of my life employed by NPR,”Sanders wrote. “And I am so grateful to all my colleagues at the mothership and every single member station for all they’ve taught me. And now it’s time to go.”

Sanders has plans to travel between the various destinations.

“I’m taking about a month off, and then I’ll be making something new again,” Sanders continued. “I’m hoping to use this little break to do a few things: finally get a tattoo, make a decision about a rug purchase I’ve put off for moths, watch the entirety of one of my favorite sitcoms, Happy Endings, again, get to the desert for a few days, if not longer.”

Sanders concluded his letter by stating that he would listen to NPR as long as it was his home.

Sanders’ departure comes after several others, including two back-to-back exits in January by former “Here and Now”Tonya Mosley will continue to be a co-host until August when her contract ends. “All Things Considered”Audie Cornish, host of CNN+, is now employed by CNN+.

NPR also lost “Weekend Edition Sunday”Lourdes Garcia Navarro was the host and moved to The New York Times on September 20, 2021. “Morning Edition”Noel King is the former host of Vox Media, where he joined Vox Media as a new media executive in November 2021. “1A”Joshua Johnson is the host of MSNBC’s 2019 edition.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik wrote an ArticleThe departures of notable hosts of color are examined in titled “NPR hosts’ departures fuel questions over race. The full story is complex.”

Folkenflik interviewed 12 people who were close to the topic and wrote that the interviews were conclusive. “suggest NPR indeed struggles to retain high-profile journalists of color,”His list of reasons included several that were mentioned by others.

Sanders’ last episode of “It’s Been a Minute” runs March 11.