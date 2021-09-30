Now Fans Can Rent and Stay In Sex Education Inspired homes Including One Like Otis’ Mansion

Since the new season of Sex Education released last week, the show has already climbed up to the number one spot on Netflix and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

After its debut series, 40 million viewers watched the first episode, and the show was dubbed a commercial and critical success.

The show follows a class in a secondary school as they go through puberty and their sexuality in a school that is strict about discussing the subject.

Aside from dramatic and heartwarming moments, the show also features some gorgeous homes set in beautiful locations in the UK, WalesOnline reports.

The show is set in Symond Yat in Herefordshire, just a few miles away from Monmouthshire. It also features several popular Welsh locations, including South Wales’ Carleon campus, Penarth seafront, and Rhondda Bowl.

And now fans can even book a stay in properties inspired by Otis and Jean’s chalet, Ola’s, Aimee’s, and Eric’s houses through Big Cottages’ accommodation provider.

Rhosferig Lodge – Builth Wells, Powys

Rhosferig Lodge on the banks of the River Wye is the spitting image of Otis and Jean’s place in Sex Education.

It is the perfect spot for a group getaway. The interior features cozy, nordic furnishings and are nestled in farmland with countryside views. The balcony offers stunning views of a beautiful lake.

The Shooting Lodge, Suffolk

Similarly inspired by Otis and Jean’s place, this lodge is surrounded by nature and woodlands.

You’ll feel just as secluded as Otis’ house in the hills feels. You can go for walks in the woods or to the markets of Bury St Edmunds or Diss.

For more information, look at The Shooting Lodge .

Luxury Lakeside Living, Cumbria

Another beautiful lake view is this luxury lodge near Penrith in Cumbria, looking over Lake Ullswater.

The property is unique because it has its own shoreline with a small jetty at the end of the yard. It is Otis and Jean’s house but with added extras.

Visit New Lodge ‘s booking page.

Fossil and The Cross Cottage, Dorset

This cottage is nestled into mature trees and wild gardens like Ola’s house. The cottage is surrounded by a large garden that offers great views of the coast.

It is a converted stone-built property in West Bexington, perfect for a peaceful getaway on the Jurassic Coast.

For more information, visit the Fossil and The Cross Cottage booking page.

Fern Forest House, Portpatrick, Scotland

Inspired by Aimee’s Grade II Listed Estate, this house at the heart of Dunskey’s 2000 acre private estate is surrounded by a carpet of bluebells, snowdrops, and daffodils like Aimee’s.

This location is stunning, boasting a private woodland garden and two waterfalls, two lakes, three beaches, and its own maze.

Book the Fern Forest House .

Meadowside Barn, Devon

Similar to Eric’s home, this family-sized barn conversion is surrounded by meadows.

The barn is located near Exmoor National Park. This location makes it easy to enjoy the country and coast.