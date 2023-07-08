Now dropping litter could land you a £500 fine as on-the-spot penalties set to TRIPLE in anti-social behaviour crackdown

DROPPING litter could now land you a £500 fine – with on-the-spot penalities set to triple in an anti-social behaviour crackdown.

The current maximum penalty of £150 for littering or spraying graffiti will increase threefold under government plans.

1 You could be fined £500 for littering Credit: Getty

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said that the maximum fine for fly-tipping will also rise from £400 to £1,000.

The money raised by the fines will be set aside for councils to spend cleaning up blighted areas.

Mrs Pow said: “Littering and fly-tipping are cynical and opportunistic crimes – damaging wildlife, creating eyesores and ruining our enjoyment of the great outdoors.

“Criminals who spoil things for everyone else should be punished appropriately.

“Our anti-social behaviour action plan set out how we will help councils to take even tougher action against those who harm our public spaces.

“Today we’re taking the next step towards raising the limit on fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000.

“This will deter potential offenders from dumping their rubbish and make sure that those who do face justice.”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Everyone loathes litter louts and people who dump rubbish.

“We are increasing the penalties local councils can apply for this behaviour that spoils our streets and harms nature.”

The fines will come into force in mid-August, with local authorities able to set their own rates within the new limits.

Central Recorder revealed that millions of Brits face a postcode lottery when it comes to fines for littering, with some councils dishing out thousands every year – and others zero.

A student has been fined hundreds of pounds because her bin was full – and says she can’t afford to pay.