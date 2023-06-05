North West 9, snaps at Kim Kardashian for giving her daughter the side-eye in a new TikTok dance competition

KIM KARDASHIAN and North West posted an additional TikTok in which North West gave her nine-year old mother a serious attitude.

Kim, 42 and North stood with 7 different hair products before them in their bathroom.

North is performing a few over-the-top lip-syncing Skims’ founder, who was initially concerned, gave her daughter the side-eye.

Kim then joined in the fun after North shot her a sarcastic look.

The Kardashians wore a mess bun with their hair and both wore black t-shirts.

North parts her hair herself while her mother applies some product.

Kim chewed a big piece of gum incessantly throughout the video.

The girls were having fun together, dancing and showing off different hair products.

North turned away from Kim and stopped dancing while they danced.

Kim was alone in the bathroom, dancing. They both laughed.

The procedure is well-known and they must do it often.

The video ended with an adorable hug, and some entertaining dancing moves.

EYEROLL

In early May, Kim seemingly rushed to do a quick TikTok video with her oldest daughter before she sent her off to school on Tuesday.

Kim and North were filmed in a massive closet within the hotel.Reality:star’s $60million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

North was dressed in a school uniform, while the mom appeared to wear black loungewear.

The preteen was dressed in a school style skirt with a plaid pattern and a zip-up white hoodie, which appeared to cover a collared shirt.

Kim and North stood together before starting to dance.

From the jump, the TV personality had a solemn look on her face, starting the video off pouting.

The 10-second video clip shows her sulky face.

Even though The Kardashians star struggled to smile and keep an upbeat attitude, North managed to be animated enough for both of them.

Kim North’s TikTok joint account Kim and North shared the video with a caption “I like School”.

KIM’S ATTITUDE

Kim’s daughter, Kim Kim, was nine years old when she sneered at her in the new TikTok.

In the video, it appeared that they were arguing.

The audio track is theTikTokvid, their voices were hilariously replaced by chirping and singing birds.

When North opened her mouth, the sound of a bird squawking came out.

Skkn’s founder responded by throwing her hands in the air and rolling her eyes.

That same weekend, The U.S. Sun revealed that the Hulu star filed four new trademarks in her eldest daughter’s name.

On March 10th, 2023, the first trademark filed was for North’s beauty line, which will expand into: “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble baths, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.

The star also plans to build a toy business empire, as the second trademark detailed “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.

North’s third mark promises advertising, and her fourth trademark includes “entertainment as a means to provide information through an international computer network within the entertainment and pop-culture fields.”

