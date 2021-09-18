North Korea shown ‘renovating nuclear facility’ in satellite images as tensions rise

North Korea has been continuing to expand their nuclear weapons as the government accuses the United States of double standards over military activities and pursuing a hostile policy.

New satellite images show that the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility has been renovated. This indicates that Kim Jong-un intends to increase production.

It is believed that the 5-megawatt reactor, which can increase North Korea’s nuclear materials by 25%, had been inactive since 2018.

The news comes as South Korea and North Korea test-fired missiles on September 15. This is the latest step in an arms race where both countries have been creating more sophisticated weapons.







(Image: Satellite image Â©2021 Maxar Tech)



However, the US has condemned the North Korean test as a threat to neighbouring countries but did not mention Seoul’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

In an article published by the official KCNA news agency, International Affairs Analyst Kim Myong Chol said the United States had “stirred up a terrific furore” by presenting North Korea’s actions as “threats to international peace and security”.

Chol said: “Terming them armed provocations timed to a certain occasion and aiming at a specific target, it faulted those measures which belong to our right to self-defence.







(Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)



“This arrogant and self-righteous response is a vivid revelation of the American-style double-dealing attitude.

“Today its high-handed practices have gone beyond the limit.”

He also put blame on Washington for the stand-off preventing the restart of talks aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for sanctions relief.

He added: “Although contacts and dialogues have been made, it is clear that the U.S. will raise the double-dealing yardstick to call its acts for self-defence threat’ to the world and its allies.







(Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)



“Unless the U.S. vouches for the withdrawal of its hostile policy toward the DPRK, the word denuclearisation can never be put on the table.”

His comments were in line with a statement on Wednesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who lashed out at South Korea for criticising the North’s “routine defensive measures” while developing its own missiles.

North Korea has been steadily building its weapons systems, increasing the stakes for negotiations between Kim Jong Un (ex-US President Donald Trump) in 2018. These negotiations have stalled ever since 2019.

For the latest breaking news stories and incredible tales from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.