North Face Summer of Pride Ad prompts calls for boycott over drag queen inclusion

A North Face ad promoting the brand’s Summer Of Pride events has sparked anger over the appearance of drag queen Pattie Gonia.

In the run-up to Pride, which is a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture that occurs annually in June in the United States, more companies face backlash from users online who seem to be against outward displays in mainstream cultures of queer identity.

Target has been the target of a boycott this week, after shoppers were upset with some items from their Pride collection. And the latest example of Pride-based hysteria has seen outdoor specialists The North Face be labeled ‘woke’ on Twitter for featuring Patti Gonia, a drag queen, in an advert for the second year in a row.

The North Face’s Summer of Pride ad sparks fury

“Nature lets you be who you are”, declares an out-of-drag Wyn Wiley at the start of The North Face’s Summer of Pride 2022 ad. “Even gay”, they proceed to whisper, as Wiley appears in full drag as Pattie Gonia.

Though complaints about last year’s ad were generally kept to a minimum initially, the re-appearance of Pattie Gonia in The North Faces’ 2023 Pride ad has not gone down well among certain elements of Twitter.

In a similar vein to their first appearance in North Face promotion, Pattie Gonia delivers a tongue n cheek monologue, inviting users to “Come out… in nature”, at the Pride tour the brand is embarking on this summer.

“I won’t be purchasing anything from your company ever again”, warned one angry Twitter user in response to the 2023 Summer of Pride ad. “Go woke & you’ll go broke. Buh Bye.”

“Can anyone explain how the heck this ad helps @thenorthface sell outdoor clothes?” asked another Twitter commentator. “They’re screaming at you to not buy their products if this violates your values. Accept their challenge.”

What makes people angry about The North Face Summer of Pride Ad?

What exactly has The North Face’s advertising gotten people so excited?

The anger directed towards the clothing company is just the latest of a series of attacks against companies who have worked or supported queer celebrities. All of this began in April with the calls to boycott Bud Light.

Beer brand started social media uproar after sending Dylan Mulvaney personalized cans as a way to thank her for her progress in her gender transformation process.

The initial anger surrounding Muvaney appeared to be rather surface-level, in that people seemed to simply dislike the company’s decision to work with transgender people. In the protests which followed, such as the recent boycotts against Target and North Face it appears that the focus is now more on the allegation that these companies are pushing a “pride agenda” towards children.

What is Pattie Gonia all about?

Pattie Gonia, for those who aren’t aware, is a successful drag queen that describes themselves as an environmentalist and community organizer.

The group has over 500,000 Instagram followers. They regularly share photos of themselves modeling upcycled clothes, working with environmentally friendly brands, and trying new drag looks.

Pattie Gaonia, who is not a drag queen, founded The Outdoorist Oath. This non-profit organization aims at educating and informing people through outdoor activities about environmental concerns.

Pattie Gonia did not respond to any claims or posts made in relation to her advertisements with The North Face at the time this article was written.