Noise from your neighbours can make you sick and increase the risk of becoming a silent killer

SCIENTISTS have identified the root of the sounds which annoy us most — the neighbours.
Stomping feet and the clatter of dropping objects distress people so much they may cause heart disease.
These sounds were more irritating than music and speech.
Experts reached the conclusion by having volunteers listen to different recordings in a mock living space.
To mix what they heard, the team used virtual reality and playback techniques.
So-called “impact sounds” People walking barefoot, and dropping objects caused the most irritation.
Markus Mueller Trapet of the National Research Council of Canada, who conducted the study, stated: “Long-term exposure to such unwanted sounds may potentially lead to cardiovascular problems and sleep disturbance.”
This organization provides guidance and assistance to builders and architects to create a better environment.
According to the report, this was urgently needed as people are moving closer together and work from home more frequently.