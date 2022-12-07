Noise from your neighbours can make you sick and increase the risk of becoming a silent killer

SCIENTISTS have identified the root of the sounds which annoy us most — the neighbours.

Stomping feet and the ­clatter of dropping objects distress people so much they may cause heart disease.

1 Scientists have identified the root of the sounds which annoy us most — the neighbours Credit: Getty

These sounds were more irritating than music and speech.

Experts reached the conclusion by having volunteers listen to different recordings in a mock living space.

To mix what they heard, the team used virtual reality and playback techniques.

So-called “impact sounds” People walking barefoot, and dropping objects caused the most irritation.

Markus Mueller Trapet of the National Research Council of Canada, who conducted the study, stated: “Long-term exposure to such unwanted sounds may potentially lead to cardiovascular problems and sleep disturbance.”

This organization provides guidance and assistance to builders and architects to create a better environment.

According to the report, this was urgently needed as people are moving closer together and work from home more frequently.