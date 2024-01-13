No Way Up Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & More – Everything We Know

No Way Up Release Date

The highly anticipated action and catastrophe movie, “No Way Up,” is set to captivate audiences with its intense plot following a harrowing plane crash. IMDb has tentatively scheduled the release date for February 20, 2024. Principal photography concluded in May 2022, overcoming challenges posed by strikes from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). While this date appears plausible, an official confirmation is pending, and no trailer has been released.

No Way Up Cast

The cast of “No Way Up” features a blend of skilled actors, including:

Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)

(Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey)

(Downton Abbey) James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

(Kingsman: The Golden Circle) Will Attenborough (Dunkirk)

(Dunkirk) Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Colm Meaney stepped in for Kelsey Grammer, and Claudio Fäh, known for his work on “Northmen: A Viking Saga” and “Sniper: Ultimate Kill,” directs the film. The script is penned by Andy Mayson, the producer of “Guns Akimbo.”

No Way Up Storyline: A Battle for Survival

“No Way Up” unfolds a gripping tale of survival as Colm Meaney and Phyllis Logan grapple with the aftermath of a plane crash in the Pacific. The aircraft submerges into the sea, teetering on the edge of a profound abyss. Oxygen becomes scarce, making survival seemingly impossible for passengers and crew. Director Claudio Fäh describes “No Way Up” as an extraordinary narrative of survival, a thrilling roller coaster ride through an ensemble of characters facing seemingly insurmountable challenges.

The characters, drawn from diverse backgrounds, must navigate the perils of a crash into the Pacific, leading to a relentless struggle for survival. As oxygen levels dwindle and threats emerge, the characters find themselves in a ravine, facing the ultimate test that promises to elevate the suspense and pulse rates of the audience.

Where to Watch No Way Up?

As of now, “No Way Up” is not available for streaming. Keep an eye on official announcements for updates on its streaming availability.

In summary, “No Way Up” holds the promise of an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, blending a talented cast, a gripping survival narrative, and the skilled direction of Claudio Fäh. Save the date for February 20, 2024, and brace yourself for the intense journey into the abyss of survival.