No Way Home was invented

Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeThe movie focuses on the three Spider-Man variations that originated from different universes in order to face a common threat. That’s what most fans were excited about — seeing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits in the same movie. But there’s one more interesting dynamic in the film worth noting. It’s the relationship between Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the MCU’s main Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

While it might not be perfect, it is a good start. Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeIs the largest Marvel movie ever? Avengers: Endgame. It delivers a bittersweet finale for the MCU’s first Peter Parker trilogy and gets us ready for the future.

We’ll see Cumberbatch again soon in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Holland will, however, return to the Spidey role as a future Spidey. Spider-ManMovies and Crossovers

How did Spider-Man defeat Doctor Strange? There’s no way home?

Spider-Man’s next adventure is going to be a reboot of sorts, as Sony and Marvel have taken everything from Peter Parker. In a matter of days, the MCU’s Spider-Man lost Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon). He had to stop being an Avenger, and also lost the Spider-Man enhanced suit that Tony Stark designed for him.

Spider-Man is left alone at the very end No Way HomeHe was gone, but nobody can remember him.

Sony and Marvel desired this outcome for the character, apart from the multiverse being used to connect other Marvel universes to MCU. And you couldn’t pull it off without having Doctor Strange’s magic.

It’s Strange who agrees to do Spider-Man’s silly bidding early in the movie. And it’s Strange who botches the spell once Spidey starts meddling. As the two are unable to agree on how to handle the multiverse threat, this pits Spider-Man against Doctor Strange.

Strange has a radical plan in place to undo everything — and the plan makes sense. This means that villains will have to be sent back to their reality to die. Spider-Man wants them to be saved and all others. He has been fighting murder charges for several months. He’s not about to send anyone to die.

And that’s how we end up seeing Spider-Man and Doctor Strange fight in the primary reality and the mirror dimension. It’s one of the great highlights of No Way HomePeter Parker surprised the vice-Sorcerer supreme by outsmarting him. Parker used math and magic to defeat Strange.

The pivotal slingring

What’s even better is that Parker stole Strange’s sling ring in the process, which is crucial for finding the two other Spider-Men.

This context is crucial to repairing the relationship between Doctor Strange & Spider-Man No Way Home. By the end of the film, the sorcerer realizes that he was wrong about Peter’s idea of fixing the multiverse problem. However, the issue remains, and the only solution to fix it is Strange’s original spell.

Peter wanted to make everyone forget who they were at the beginning to avoid any pain for his family or friends by being associated to Spider-Man. It must happen the same at the end. No Way Home. Strange, however, is reluctant to do so now even though Peter asks him for a clear spell without interruptions.

“You gotta understand, that would mean that everyone who knows and loves you, we…,”Strange pauses, visible affected “We’d have no memory of you.”

That’s a heartbreaking moment right there that works great for both characters. It’s not just advancing this story; it also adds to Doctor Strange’s arc. In a short moment, the doctor lets down his guard and shows how much care he has for others.

The obvious plot hole is something we will need to overlook. Strange could have chosen to forget everything. Or we could’ve skipped the entire movie if Strange just made everyone forget Mysterio instead… but I digress.

Finale: This is the improvised line

It’s this particular There’s no way homescene Cumberbatch addressed during an interview With Collider. The actor spoke to the site about the characters he played. Naturally, Doctor Strange was mentioned.

Cumberbatch said he invented the line in which Doctor Strange tells Peter that he loves him.

[John Watts]It’s amazing. He’s got such great taste. He’s very detail-orientated as well. He can manage the tone beautifully and is yet so agile. Great directors can easily throw away scripts or large sets and get on with the job. ‘Oh, maybe that’s the story there.’ We had one moment at the Statue of Liberty, near the end of film, when we really tried to make it work. Tom [Holland]It was difficult to write the script before the reshoots. And then, we did the reshoots and I came up with this idea, to show that I love him, I didn’t want him to make the sacrifice of being forgotten. He was like ‘That’s gonna be in the film.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, cool. That’s great.’

Cumberbatch revealed further that he discovered he could write his own MCU movies from Tom Holland or RDJ while working. Infinity War. And that’s excellent news for that pivotal spell scene at the end of No Way Home.

We’ll have to wait until May 6th to see Cumberbatch in action again as Doctor Strange. The actor was open to sharing his thoughts. “absolutely fucking nothing”About Multiverse of MadnessDuring the same interview.

