No Way Home’ tops box officeAgain amid omicron, blizzard

NEW YORK — On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again It topped the box-office in its seventh week of release.

January is usually a slow month when it comes to moviegoing. That’s partly because this year the Some postponements were caused by the coronavirus’ omicron variant. However, even before the omicron surge A blizzard forced theaters to close in the Northeast SaturdayThe weekend was expected to be muted.

Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Studio estimates Sunday said that the weekend’s gross revenue was $11,000,000, which brings its domestic total up to $735.9M. A large percentage of ticket sales for the month has been attributed to Marvel.

“No Way Home,”This film has topped the box-office for six of its seven previous weekends and has held strong since opening in December. It dropped 20% this weekend compared to the previous week. The record books show that it fell only 20% from the week before. “No Way Home”It is close to the third highest-grossing film in North America. “Avatar” ($760 million).

It also increased its overseas presence by $21.1million to reach $1 billion.

Paramount Pictures is not the only thing that interests me. “Scream,”It remained in second place, with $7.4million in its third weekend. January was a dead zone. Over the weekend, no new releases were released widely. Last week, the only film that attempted to open nationwide was “The King’s Daughter,”This 2014 production of a woebegone fairytale starring Pierce Brosnan was made.

Although movie theaters have experienced a fluctuating recovery due to the pandemic, January’s lack of releases coincides with Hollywood’s greatest pandemic success. “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”Famine is the most popular category at the box office.

“Lack of movies is a critical issue for movie theaters,”Patrick Corcoran is the spokesperson for National Association of Theater Owners. “Contrary to some industry thinking, we cannot live on blockbusters alone. A consistent flow of exclusive movies to the movie theater is necessary to serve the range of audiences that go to the movies.”

“We cannot get back to normal and show audiences that movie theaters are safe if the studios don’t give us a normal flow of films,”Corcoran was also added.

This could be a warning sign for exhibitors about what’s to come. Although there have been occasional lulls in the box office, these quiet periods could be more frequent. Aside from the myriad films that go straight to streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, industry consolidation — and less major studio product — has been a concern for theater owners since Walt Disney Co. acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.

It is a question of whether the theater business can survive the disruptions wrought by streaming. A second, and perhaps more pressing question is whether the theaters will have enough movies to sustain themselves between the greatest hits.

Next week Lionsgate’s “Moonfall”Paramount Pictures “Jackass Forever”Expect to open and finally topple “Spider-Man: No Way Home”The top spot. There are many blockbusters including “The Batman,” “Jurassic World: Dominion”And “Top Gun: Maverick,”In 2022, there is more. Some periods could be alarmingly short.

According to Comscore, Friday through Sunday ticket sales were estimated at U.S. theaters and Canadian theatres. Monday will bring us the final domestic figures.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $11 million.

2. “Scream,” $7.4 million.

3. “Sing 2,” $4.8 million.

4. “Redeeming Love,” $1.9 million.

5. “The King’s Man,” $1.8 million.

6. “The 355,” $1.4 million.

7. “American Underdog,” $1.2 million.

8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” $770,000.

9. “Licorice Pizza,” $691,000.

10. “West Side Story,” $614,000.