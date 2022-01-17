No Way Home Surpasses $1.6B WW; Scream Shouts $49M International Bow

No Way Home Surpasses $1.6B WW; Scream Shouts $49M International Bow
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Refresh to get the latest…: In its fifth weekend, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeTo weave a story, he surpassed the $900M mark in international box office. $926.3M running cume after a $33.4MSession in 63 markets. Electro-fying is the total worldwide through Sunday $1.625B.

This Spidey was the highest-grossing film in Latin America during this frame. Mexico($72M cume), the No. 2 movie ever in Brazil ($50.4M), Central America($12.6M). Ecuador ($7.9M).

Tom Holland-fronted phenom has also reached $100M worldwide in IMAX, with an estimated $101.2M as of Monday. This is only the 11th title in the company’s history to the milestone. The $40.7M figure includes overseas markets.

As Peter Parker and his colleagues look for a potential $1B abroad, Slovakia and Norway are still to be added. Sans China.

Meanwhile, Paramount/Spyglass Media’s ScreamWith a strong start at international box-office, $18MAvailable in 50 markets. On a like-for-like basis, the re-quel’s results are 23% above Scream 4The latest horror release was 57% higher than this one Halloween is Dead. Combined with domestic’s (three-day) launch, the global running total is $48.6MThrough Sunday

The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin/Tyler Gillett-directed return to Woodsboro landed No. 2. in the majority of its offshore openings. UK ($3.4M/622 locations), France ($1.8M/415), Australia ($1.5M/229), Russia ($1.3M/1,500 — biggest debut in the franchise) and Germany ($1.1M/452). The UAEOpening at No. 1 with $310K, 66 sites

Elsewhere, Warner Bros’ The Matrix ResurrectionsYou have been to ChinaThis weekend, the No. It was the first time that a Hollywood film has been awarded this No. No Time To DieIn October), with RMB 47.9M ($7.5M). That’s roughly on par with Blade Runner 2049. Maoyan has given the film a score of 7.5, which projects a finish of $15M+. IMAX made $1.3M, which is more than 15% of the national weekend.

All 78 countries are covered MatrixGross $11.1MTo cross the century mark $104.2M overseas. The global running total is now $140M. Top hubs Japan($11.8M), UK ($9.3M), Russia ($8M), China($7.5M). France ($7.4M).

Also debuting in China this session, Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The MovieNo. 5 with RMB 22.9M ($3.6M). Disney holdover EncantoThe market has been able to raise $6.5M.

Disney/20th Century Studios’ The King’s ManHad a $10.2MFor an international cume, frame in 44 markets overseas $63.8MGlobal cume $92.5MThrough Sunday. The hold was -47%, compared to last weekend. RussiaIt was the No. 1, with $2.2M. The UKFollowed by leads play at $8.7M Korea ($8.2M), Japan ($7.2M), France($5.2M). Taiwan ($4.6M).

Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2Globally, passed $200M with a running total of $215.7M. The international total is $96.3M after an $8.4MSession in 54 markets. The frame was reduced by half. FranceIt has now grossed $16.6M – in line the first film at that point. RussiaIs at $11.3M MexicoIt is comparable to the original, at $10.8M. AustraliaThe price of a loaf rose to $9.8M on Sunday SpainIt is currently valued at $6.7M. Major markets such as Japan, Germany, and the UK are still to be discovered.

The Disney co-produced in local-language and distributed The Last Warrior: Emissary To DarknessIn the franchise, has been the highest-grossing name RussiaTo date, the company has grossed $28.2M. 

MORE…

Latest News

Previous articleThese were the Hallmark Movies Meghan Markle was in before she became a Royal
Next articleEx-Traveler Joe’s employee shares the best foods to make in an air fryer

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact