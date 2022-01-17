No Way Home Surpasses $1.6B WW; Scream Shouts $49M International Bow

Refresh to get the latest…: In its fifth weekend, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeTo weave a story, he surpassed the $900M mark in international box office. $926.3M running cume after a $33.4MSession in 63 markets. Electro-fying is the total worldwide through Sunday $1.625B.

This Spidey was the highest-grossing film in Latin America during this frame. Mexico($72M cume), the No. 2 movie ever in Brazil ($50.4M), Central America($12.6M). Ecuador ($7.9M).

Tom Holland-fronted phenom has also reached $100M worldwide in IMAX, with an estimated $101.2M as of Monday. This is only the 11th title in the company’s history to the milestone. The $40.7M figure includes overseas markets.

As Peter Parker and his colleagues look for a potential $1B abroad, Slovakia and Norway are still to be added. Sans China.

Meanwhile, Paramount/Spyglass Media’s ScreamWith a strong start at international box-office, $18MAvailable in 50 markets. On a like-for-like basis, the re-quel’s results are 23% above Scream 4The latest horror release was 57% higher than this one Halloween is Dead. Combined with domestic’s (three-day) launch, the global running total is $48.6MThrough Sunday

The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin/Tyler Gillett-directed return to Woodsboro landed No. 2. in the majority of its offshore openings. UK ($3.4M/622 locations), France ($1.8M/415), Australia ($1.5M/229), Russia ($1.3M/1,500 — biggest debut in the franchise) and Germany ($1.1M/452). The UAEOpening at No. 1 with $310K, 66 sites

Elsewhere, Warner Bros’ The Matrix ResurrectionsYou have been to ChinaThis weekend, the No. It was the first time that a Hollywood film has been awarded this No. No Time To DieIn October), with RMB 47.9M ($7.5M). That’s roughly on par with Blade Runner 2049. Maoyan has given the film a score of 7.5, which projects a finish of $15M+. IMAX made $1.3M, which is more than 15% of the national weekend.

All 78 countries are covered MatrixGross $11.1MTo cross the century mark $104.2M overseas. The global running total is now $140M. Top hubs Japan($11.8M), UK ($9.3M), Russia ($8M), China($7.5M). France ($7.4M).

Also debuting in China this session, Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The MovieNo. 5 with RMB 22.9M ($3.6M). Disney holdover EncantoThe market has been able to raise $6.5M.

Disney/20th Century Studios’ The King’s ManHad a $10.2MFor an international cume, frame in 44 markets overseas $63.8MGlobal cume $92.5MThrough Sunday. The hold was -47%, compared to last weekend. RussiaIt was the No. 1, with $2.2M. The UKFollowed by leads play at $8.7M Korea ($8.2M), Japan ($7.2M), France($5.2M). Taiwan ($4.6M).

Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2Globally, passed $200M with a running total of $215.7M. The international total is $96.3M after an $8.4MSession in 54 markets. The frame was reduced by half. FranceIt has now grossed $16.6M – in line the first film at that point. RussiaIs at $11.3M MexicoIt is comparable to the original, at $10.8M. AustraliaThe price of a loaf rose to $9.8M on Sunday SpainIt is currently valued at $6.7M. Major markets such as Japan, Germany, and the UK are still to be discovered.

The Disney co-produced in local-language and distributed The Last Warrior: Emissary To DarknessIn the franchise, has been the highest-grossing name RussiaTo date, the company has grossed $28.2M.

