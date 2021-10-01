‘No Time to Die’ Tops ‘Spectre’ with $6.8 million Opening Day at UK Box Office

“No Time to Die” has grossed $6.8 million (£5 million) its opening day in the United Kingdom, edging past the opening day of 2015’s “Spectre,”According to the BBC.

The film took 13% longer than the original, despite being delayed multiple times by the pandemic coronavirus. “Spectre” (which opened on a Monday), but 26% below 2012’s “Skyfall.”

Universal Pictures told the BBC that its the United Kingdom’s “widest theatrical release of all time.”It opened in 772 Cinemas in Ireland and the U.K, 25 more than any previous record holder. “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” A spokesperson for Universal has not yet responded to ’s request for comment.

30,000 people attended midnight screenings and 1.62 million advance tickets were sold for the first four days of the film’s opening, according to the BBC.

“No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, is projected to make a $90 million debut at the international box office. It marks the 25th James Bond film in the franchise dating back to the ’60s, so anticipation was no doubt high.

The film has been delayed for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has even gone through multiple press cycles, but it’s finally opening in theaters starting this weekend in the UK followed by Oct. 8 in North American theaters.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film, which also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Billy Magnussen.