‘No Time To Die’ Record Breaking $22M in Two Days Offshore

FRIDAY UPDATE Refresh to get the latest… Full numbers for Wednesday and Thursday show MGM/Eon/Universal’s James Bond pic No Time To DieA cumulative $22MThrough two days of international early release. It includes $20M that was released in countries like the UK, Brazil and Germany as well as Italy, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Germany and Italy yesterday. These numbers show that 007 could surpass the $90M pre-weekend projections through Sunday.

‘No Time To Die’ Clocks $22M Through Two Days Offshore, Sets Multiple Records – International Box Office

In Bond’s home market, the UK? No Time To DieThe box office in Bond saw a record $6.6M Thursday. This represents 94% of the total box office. This is 14% more than the Bond franchise’s third highest opening day. SpectreMonday opening, and only 30% behind SkyfallFriday opening The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed installment now holds UK records for the highest single day gross in September, the highest single day of the pandemic, and the highest single day since Star Wars: The Rise Of SkywalkerOpening during December 2019 holiday period

As noted in yesterday’s update below, the Daniel Craig-starrer launched with the widest theatrical release of all time in the UK and Ireland, playing in 772 cinemas across 3,600 screens, and will have 9,000 daily shows over the weekend.

In Germany, the opening gross was $2.8M on Thursday from over 1,300 screens, and good for 84% of the total market and more than 10x second-placed Dune(which is now in its third frame). This is the largest opening day of pandemic. It has more than doubled in size. Fast 9This was the second-biggest September day, just behind local production. Fack Ju Goehte 2.

Korea tood a total $1.3M across Wednesday and Thursday, opening with afternoon shows on Wednesday and setting the biggest Culture Day opening for a Hollywood film in 2021 (the last Wednesday of the month).

Denmark grossed $1M on opening day, more than 85% of the market’s total box office; SwedenIt cost $990K

The Middle East opened NTTD on 985 screens across the region, this is the biggest release there this year. The cume for the region through Thursday is $1.7M.

Netherlands grossed $681K on Thursday, taking 75% of the market and taking more than 10x second-placed Dune (third weekend). This is the fifth biggest Thursday opening of all time, the biggest ever for Universal, the top for a September release, and the biggest of the pandemic. The opening day was just 7% lower than the previous one. Spectre, and 48% higher Skyfall. This is despite the fact that there are no mandatory health passes or capacity restrictions.

And elsewhere Switzerland made $615K on Thursday (the biggest opening day of the pandemic, and the biggest September opening day of all time).

Mexico opened to $588K across Wednesday and Thursday, 37% above Skyfall’s opening Thursday. Italy bowed with $573K despite strong Covid restrictions in the market and setting the biggest opening Thursday of the pandemic, and sixth-biggest of the last 10 years of Thursday openings. Some scenes from the movie were shot in Matera, which is said to have seen an exceptional performance.

Hong Kong scored $544K on Thursday, capturing 77% of the market. This is the biggest opening day of the entire Bond franchise, the biggest September opening day of all time, and the biggest non-holiday opening day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Early results Japan indicate a Friday opening day of $1.7M, the biggest Friday opening day of the Bond franchise, and second-biggest MPA opening day of the pandemic. All major exhibitors are now at full capacity, with no restrictions on show hours.

MORE…

PREVIOUSLY: THURSDAY MGM/Eon/Universal’s highly-anticipated No Time To DieHas clocked an estimated $6.2M-$6.8M (£4.5M-£5M)In the UKIts opening day was today. Daniel Craig’s final turn as legendary secret agent 007 came in about 13% above SpectreOnly 26% Below (Monday Opening) SkyfallFriday opening With 772 cinemas showing the film, Cary Joji Fukunaga’s pic is experiencing excitement and buzz.

On Wednesday night, more than 35,000 people attended the midnight screenings in Ireland and the UK. No Time To DieFor the first four days, a staggering 1.62M tickets were sold. This was more than any other event. Spectre’s total advance bookings by over 12% and performing in line with Skyfallsimultaneously pre-release.

The 25th James Bond movie began international box office rollout on Wednesday in Korea, and added the UK today along with majors Germany, Brazil and Italy — we will have updated figures from those markets tomorrow, when Japan, Mexico and Spain also officially start their engines. This frame includes more than 50 overseas markets. Domestic and additional overseas hubs open next weekend, and China opens on October 29.

Following several date changes due to the pandemic, audiences are expressing their satisfaction. “Mr Bond, we’ve been expecting you.”The UKParticularly, the excitement has been exhilarating. A lavish, jam-packed and royally-attended world premiere was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night while Vue held an invite-only screening at its Leicester Square venue on Wednesday evening. This film was the highest-ever advance sale for Curzon, Picturehouse, and Everyman circuits.

The UK naturally is Bond’s strongest performer and set a series of records on SpectreThe opening of the, which was open seven days including previews; No Time To Die The rollout began on a Thursday, which is a different thing.

And elsewhere KoreaStarted with Wednesday afternoon shows, which grossed a strong $665KThe franchise’s largest release was on 2,167 screens. Thursday’s addition of $590K brought the total to $690K. $1.35MSo far, more than 60% of market.

Mexico‘s first preview day came in at No. 1, with $300K, from 2,625 screen. No Time To Die64% market share and almost 7x the grossing of the second-placed movie. There was strong attendance all across the country.

Industry projections for the opening period were based on a figure of $90M. No Time To DieSome believe the Aston Martin could surpass that speed. As a reminder, in like-for-like markets at today’s exchange rates, 2015’s Spectre did $123.5M; 2012’s Skyfall came in at $109.2M; and, more recently, Universal’s latest Fast & Furious franchise entry F9$79.5M.

No Time To DieThe former will be overtaken, and if it reaches the same level as the Bond films, it will be a significant validation for the film, its producers and the theatrical industry.

Many have indicated to us that if any movie can get folks back into cinemas in the pandemic era — and recall that Bond skews slighly older, a demo that has been somewhat reticent to return — the latest in this enduring franchise is the one. The movie has received great reviews and has a Rotten Tomatoes Fresh Score of 83%. Even some who had complaints agreed that it was a fitting and touching way to say goodbye to Craig after his fifth round.

We’ll be back all weekend with updates No Time To Die’s overseas rollout.