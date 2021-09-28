‘No Time To Die’ Has World Premiere In London

It is finally time for No Time to Die as the 25th James Bond title has its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening. The star-studded event welcomed Daniel Craig, the legendary spy agent, to his final performance. It’s been a long road to this premiere, which was originally due to take place in March 2020. However, the pandemic derailment of April 2020’s release plans led to several more dates changes. Now, it’s time to rev up the Aston Martin.

The premiere will be held under alternate rain and clouds. This will make sure that there are no negative Covid test results at the entrances. Inside, however, there is no social distancing and very few zero masks — London in general seems fairly relaxed on that front.

From the red carpet, co-screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge promised that “Tonight is going to be sexy,” while star Rami Malek noted he didn’t hesitate to join the film — producer Barbara Broccoli even delivered the script to him personally in his hotel room. “When does that happen?!?” He said. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time to Die begins international rollout this week, hitting the UK on Thursday with anticipation at a fever pitch — and projections of a $90 million opening weekend across 50 offshore markets through Sunday.

Also in attendance tonight were Fukunaga, producers Michael G Wilson and Broccoli, screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, composer Hans Zimmer, and official song performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Cast members strolling the red carpet included Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were all expected to support the cast, as was Camilla, Duchess, of Cornwall.

This is Craig’s fifth and final film as 007 and sees the superspy having left active service, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is cut short when Felix Leiter (Wright), his old CIA buddy, appears to be seeking help. Bond is drawn to the trail of a villain with dangerously new technology, when Bond finds himself on the trail of a treacherous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Tonight’s event will lead a series of premieres in 57 cities across the globe, including 10 in the UK and Ireland to which health care workers will be invited as special guests in celebration and gratitude of their work during the pandemic.

The London world premiere will benefit charities that support serving and former members from the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service Security Service, and GCHQ). Charity support for past and current members of United Kingdom Special Forces will also be provided by the evening.