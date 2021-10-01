‘No Time to Die” Earns Nearly $7 Million in U.K. Opening Day

“No Time to Die,”The James Bond 25th Instalment, which is a heavy-hitting action film, has the largest theatrical release ever in the U.K. Its Sept. 30 opening day figures are expected to reach $6.8 Million.

MGM and Universal’s tentpole was released in 772 cinemas –– 25 more than the previous record holder, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”In 2019. The film is Universal’s widest release ever in Britain.

Bond’s opening day haul, from its first full day in movie theaters on Thursday, is estimated to fall between $6.2 million and $6.8 million — around 13% above 2015’s “Spectre” release, which fell on a Monday, and 26% below 2012’s “Skyfall”Start on Friday

Over 30,000 people attended Wednesday night’s midnight screenings. The film sold 1.62 Million advance tickets in its first four days and continues to sell well through Sunday. This exceeds the previous record of 1.62 million. “Spectre’s”Performs in line with the total advance bookings, which is more than 12% “Skyfall”simultaneously, but during pre-release.

Cinema chains Everyman and Curzon are supported by Cohen Media Group, Curzon, and Cineworld’s Picturehouse. “No Time to Die”has established the record for highest advance sale of any time.

Eon’s latest Bond escapade is Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond after 15 years. Following its glamorous world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, the film received breathless reviews from critics and currently has an 84% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. VarietyOwen Gleiberman is critic “No Time to Die” “an unabashedly conventional Bond film that’s been made with high finesse and just the right touch of soul, as well as enough sleek surprise to keep you on edge.”

Before its Oct. 8 domestic release, the film will be released in several international markets.

The movie, which was budgeted at $250 million, opened Wednesday in Korea. According to data from Kobis, the Korean Film Council (Kofic) operated the Kobis box-office service. It was possible from 3937 screenings, and it represented 62% of the Wednesday box-office total.

The film earned $590,000.

The U.K. is not the only country that offers this service. “No Time to Die”Also launched in Brazil, Germany and Italy on Sept. 30, It will be available in 15 additional international markets, including France (Oct. 6, Russia (Oct. 7, China (Oct. 29), and Australia (Nov. 11,).