No Time To Die : Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond 007 Premiere

Stars stunned on the red carpet this evening at the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die.

The atmosphere builds ahead of the James Bond premiere in London

No Time To Die is one of the most eagerly awaited James Bond films in years and a host of famous faces pulled out all the stops to make sure their entrance on the red carpet at the film’s premiere was picture-perfect

At London’s Royal Albert Hall, the event saw a host of notable faces, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and James Bond himself.

The film is Daniel’s final outing as OO7 and costs a whopping $250 million, making it the most expensive Bond film ever made.

Weighing in and at a hefty two hours and 43 minutes long, let’s take a look at who had the best seats in the house…

Daniel Craig

James Bond himself Daniel Craig stunned in a rather fetching pink velvet blazer, with black trousers and bow tie.

Daniel admits that he is happy No Time To Die is his last Bond appearance.

“It’s time for someone else to have a go,” he says. “I’ve hurt myself on every single Bond movie.”

Lashana Lynch

British actress Lashana Lynch plays the new character Nomi in No Time To Die.

The film sees Nomi take over Bond’s 007 number after the spy steps back from his duties.

Lashana made a grand entrance in a canary yellow dress and black netted underneath, while she sheltered under an umbrella.

Léa Seydoux

French actress Lea Seydoux, who plays psychologist, Dr. Madeleine Swann, in the film looked resplendent in a regal, white frock.

The star was wearing a white cape embellished with diamond details and a slick of red lipstick.

Billie Eilish

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish rocked up on the red carpet wearing an oversized black silk shirt and trousers with Gucci sandals.

The 19-year old kept her makeup natural as she posed before Bond’s iconic Aston Martin.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

TV hosts Tess Daly took a break from her Strictly presenting duties as she arrived on the red carpet with her husband Vernon Kay.

Vernon looked smart in a black suit with tie and a fitted black dress that the mum-of-2 wore. Vernon was wearing a black suit and tie.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is credited with being one of the four screenwriters of No Time To Die.

The stunning actress and director looked amazing in a black, sequined jumpsuit complete with a cream floor-length jacket.



Ana de Armas

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas plays Bond girl CIA agent Paloma in the film.

The 33-year-old model walked down the red carpet in a black gown with a thigh-high split.

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris stars in No Time to Die as Bond’s stunning secretary Miss Moneypenny.

The stunning actress looked amazing in a floor-length sequinned slinky, which she paired with gorgeous silver chain headwear.