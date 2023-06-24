No Hard Feelings soundtrack and post-credits details explored

No Hard Feelings has landed in theaters but does the movie have a post-credits scene to stick around for and what songs feature in its soundtrack?

After last starring in 2022’s Causeway, Jennifer Lawrence is back on our screens in an unexpectedly comedic role in the film No Hard Feelings.

For moviegoers, the raunchy comedy offers something different to the big-budget summer blockbusters currently occupying theater screens.

But as ever, there are several key questions that fans have about No Hard Feelings, with many wondering about which songs feature in the movie’s soundtrack and whether there’s a post-credits scene to stick around for at the end.

No Hard Feelings release date and plot preview

No Hard Feelings landed in movie theaters on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The old-school comedy tells the story of Maddie, a 32-year-old woman on the verge of bankruptcy whose desperate attempts to make some money lead her to accept a rather unusual Craigslist ad.

Maddie’s new employers, a pair of helicopter parents, task her with ‘dating’ their incredibly awkward 19-year-old son to help boost his confidence before heading off to college in the fall.

Does No Hard Feelings have a post-credits scene?

No, No Hard Feelings does not include any extra scenes after the credits have rolled – this includes both mid-credits and post-credits.

The fact that No Hard Feelings doesn’t feature a post-credits scene should come as little surprise to film fans as the comedy’s story is fairly open and shut, meaning that it doesn’t really need to tease an upcoming installment as we see with movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for example.

It could be argued that No Hard Feelings could have included an extra joke after the credits had rolled but the movie’s creators clearly felt that an extra scene was not needed, bucking the growing trend in the film industry of including one final tease once the film ends.

No Hard Feelings soundtrack

Like any good film in the comedy genre, No Hard Feelings is packed with music to help lighten the mood and get fans tapping their feet and the songs that feature in the film’s soundtrack are:

As well as the movie’s licensed songs, No Hard Feelings also includes an original score that is the work of composing duo Mychael Danna and Jessica Rose Weiss.

To coincide with the arrival of the film, an album for the score has been released on music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

No Hard Feelings is now in theaters after releasing on Friday, June 23, 2023.