NLE Choppa responds to ex-girlfriend Marissa’s breakdown over their split

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da’Nae’s breakup is making all the buzz after the model had a breakdown on Instagram talking about how hard it has been to cope with the split.

For the unversed, the 19-year-old rapper NLE Choppa, aka Bryson Lashun Potts, announced his break up with Marissa officially on September 12 writing on Twitter: “I Am Single, Im (sic) Man Enough To Admit I’m Not Ready, And I Have Some Growing To Do.”

Later on September 13, Marissa also opened up about the break up thanking NLE Choppa for being the ‘best man.’ The 26-year-old Instagram influencer had said: “Bryson was really the best man I’ve ever had. But we all have to learn and grow. As much as I try to show him I’m in his corner, some journeys he wants to take alone. I have built a family with this man, a relationship with this man, a deep meaningful bond.”

But every breakup is different and it seems that Marissa is having a hard time coping as she broke down talking to fans about her very recent spliy in an Instagram live on September 15.

Marissa breaks down in Instagram live talking about her split with NLE Choppa

While both Marissa and NLE Choppa have talked about their break-up in a mature way, it seems that the former is having a hard time processing the split.

In a recent IG live, Marissa teared up while talking about her relationship. She revealed: “I gave myself to one man for a year.. one man only, You go through so much with that person and my healing process, I can’t tell y’all how hard it is for me to sleep.. How hard it is for me to get up, and face reality because this was not my reality a week ago.

“I can’t tell y’all how hard it is because I love so hard and I love harder and harder and harder every time and this one hurts the most because I really thought I was gonna marry this man,” she said while struggling with her emotions.

View Instagram Post

NLE Choppa responds

After Marissa’s breakdown, NLE Choppa responded on Twitter with a supportive tweet writing: “Some people don’t know how to grieve, that’s something I have to understand. If they do it publicly, privately, or whatever atleast they letting there hurt out. That’s the detox. Understand that some people love hard, So certain things hit them HARDER! (sic)”

Choppa also posted a lengthy YouTube video titled ‘clearing the air’ where he talked about the break-up in detail saying: “To begin, I take full blame, full accountability, full responsibility for all my actions.”

He also praised Marissa as ‘the sweetest, kindest person’ saying that was the ‘best relationship’ he ever had.

Marissa and NLE Choppa lost their unborn son in a miscarriage

NLE Choppa has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Mariah and he was also planning to have a baby with Marissa. But in March this year, the Instagram model shared that they had lost their unborn son due to a miscarriage.

Talking about the heartbreaking journey, she had shared: “talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey. There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also help to open up and let other women know that they aren’t alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it. (sic)”

View Instagram Post

For more trending news, follow @HITCnews on Twitter.

Show all

In other news, NLE Choppa reacts to Marissa’s breakup over their split