Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphone support is FINALLY here – but there’s a catch

FOUR and a half years after launching the Switch, Nintendo is finally rolling out Bluetooth audio support.

This is a feature gamers have been asking for since the launch of the Switch.

Prior to the update, the Nintendo Switch hasn’t been able to support wireless headphones without a workaround.

An adaptor is needed to pair your wireless headset or earbuds.

With a recent software update, you can grab your AirPods and be ready to go in a matter of seconds.

You may not be able to enjoy the sunshine and cute stock images, but there are some limitations that can affect your mileage.

As outlined on Nintendo’s website, if you’re using the Bluetooth audio feature, you’re limited to just two wireless controllers.

If you don’t disconnect your headphones, you won’t be allowed to pair more than two wireless controllers.

If you want to have wireless multiplayer, it will be impossible.

Bluetooth audio is now supported. Bluetooth microphones are not. You may also experience latency depending on which headphones are used.

Although you can save up to 10 Bluetooth audio device to your Switch console, you can only have one at a given time. That seems like the fairest restriction.

Is it irritating that in-game conversation is limited to the Nintendo Switch Online App? You bet.

It’s a step forward, even though it has taken years to launch. It’s also a great excuse to check our list of the top earbuds.

