Nintendo fans devastated as free all-time classic goes offline – play now or miss out

NINTENDO announced the removal of a classic, free NINTENDO game.

Nintendo Switch Online users can download it for free, but the game will no longer be available by the end the year.

1 Show off your Pac-Man skills online by competing against other players. Credit: Nintendo

The game will be removed not only from the service but also from the shop.

Pac-Man 99 – an online version the classic arcade game – will start shutting down in August 8, 2023

Pac-Man 99 differs from original Pac-Man by the way it interacts with the 98 players playing at the same time.

To improve your chances of winning, players can set traps for other players.

The game was now more competitive than just a simple high-score.

After August 8, custom Pac-Man themes will be unavailable to players. However, any purchased in advance can still be used.

The month after The date of September 8, 2023The Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack and Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock are also being taken off-line and removed from the sale.

On the date specified, all services will be completely shut down. The date of October 8, 2023When the game will not be playable in online mode or free with Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Note that anyone who purchased the game prior to October 8, will be able play in offline mode after that date.

There are also solo modes that play like classic Pac-Man.

You can re-download Pac-Man 99 if you purchased it.

Finally, Nintendo warned that those who purchase Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack don’t need to purchase any of the additional DLC packs as these are included in the Deluxe edition.

There are still a couple of months for those who want to play Pac-Man 99 as it was intended.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.