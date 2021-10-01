Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 : More On the Release Date, Cast And Plot

First off, it’s worth noting that “Nine Perfect Strangers” was initially planned as a Hulu limited series. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a second season — Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley’s previous collaboration, “Big Little Lies,” was also planned as a one-off (and was based on a novel by Moriarty), but ended up getting another season from HBO. But if “Nine Perfect Strangers” did come back, it wouldn’t have source material to draw upon.

That being said, Jonathan Levine does have plans for a second season if it were to happen. If the director gets his way, the show will become an anthology series. “I hope that people enjoy it enough for Season 2 to be an option. I certainly can imagine where it would go for a second season,” Levine told BuzzFeed. “The one thing I did think would be cool is if you could get, like, another group of nine. One of them would be, like, a famous person playing. I would love for people to want more. And then it’s about whether we could convince [David E. Kelley], the series creator, and Nicole [Kidman].”

So, it sounds like “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 would offer a whole new set of strangers with brand new problems. It remains to be seen, though, who those strangers are and what those problems might be.