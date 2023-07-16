Nina Dobrev Recalls the Crazy Experience of Having Starred in such a Successful Series

Nina Dobrev reflects on her experience as a star of The CW’s supernatural hit dramaThe Vampire Diaries. She starred in the show for six years as Elena Gilbert, and returned to the series two seasons later. While a guest, the show was arguably one of network’s most popular series.Jess Cagle Show On Radio AndyDobrev looks back on her time in the series and on how it was to transition from Canada’s biggest drama The Next Generation of DegrassiTo be onTVD.

Dobrev: “It really was wild.” “I do think that I had a bit of a change. In that sense, I’m lucky because from 15 to 19, I appeared on a television show in Canada. It was successful but not at the same level as I expected.Vampire Diariesdid. “I guess I gradually worked up to it.” I suppose that’s what you mean.DegrassiIn the early 2010, a supernatural teen drama about vampires was the talk of the town.

Nina Dobrev, despite being somewhat prepared, was still surprised by the popularity ofTVDWhen it comes to Comic-Con she says “nothing could prepare you for thousands of passionate people who are still excited and enthusiastic.” “It was an amazing experience.” It’s possible that the cast attended every San Diego Comic-Con during its entire run. This began in 2009, and continued until 2016. Their popularity is likely to have grown each year. Fans are a big reason why the series lasted eight seasons, and produced two popular spin-offs.

Still today,The Vampire DiariesIt is still a fan favorite, so it’s no surprise that some people were upset to hear it would leave Netflix. It soon found another streaming home, this time on then-HBO Max. Fans were able to return to Mystic Fall. The cancellation of the spinoffLegacyLast year was theTVDThe franchise has ended, for the time being. It wouldn’t surprise me if the franchise came back in the future, given the popularity of the series.