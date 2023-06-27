Nightwing’s The Office Comeeo Continues Comics Traditions (& Why Is It Great)

In “Nightwing” #105 by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott from DC Comics, the issue features an unconventional perspective, with the entire issue taking place in Nightwing’s first-person point of view. Nightwing and Batgirl chase Double Dare in this issue before realizing that the villains were actually attempting to save a country by stealing vaccines they needed but couldn’t afford. Nightwing and Batgirl assist Aliki when she is targeted by gun-toting men working for Shel Pharmaceuticals. Dick Grayson, in his escape attempt, swings through a side of an Office Building, revealing several characters from “The Office”.

DC Comics

Nightwing, Aliki and a few faces familiar from the “Office” appear inside. A man who resembles Dwight Shrute screams, “Are you @#$%$#& kidding me?” Grayson accidentally smashes through their desk. Phyllis Vance is seen in the background of Dwight. Stanley Hudson and Michael Scott are also seen at the desks. These cameos are not limited to that. Andy Bernard, Karen Filippelli and Grayson greet Aliki and Nightwing in an elevator. Karen Filippelli tells Grayson she is a big fan. They then exit via the stolen motorbike from the underground parking.

While many comic book cameos deliberately blur the lines of characters appearing as celebrities so that they’re not obvious, Taylor and Redondo made it clear to us why they wanted to include characters from “The Office” in a scene. Two pages were dedicated to these cameos. The comic ends with a fun moment that shows the love the creators have for “The Office.”