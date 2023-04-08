Night Ranger Offers Health Update on Singer Jack Blades After Hospitalization

Night Ranger has updated fans about Jack Blades’ condition, after he was admitted to the hospital recently. He sings in the band’s most popular tracks, such as “The Voice,” and is also the vocalist.Sister ChristianIn mid-March, “” and “Don’t Tell Me You Loving Me” were both canceled after he was hospitalized with an unknown health problem. Due to his illness, the band had to postpone several performances. Soon after, Blades’ bandmates — Brad Gillis, Kelly Keagy, Eric Levy and Keri Kelli — let fans know how he was doing and what exactly caused his hospitalization.

“We’ve got an update on Jack… and it’s good news!” The band stated in an interview that they had received “an update on Jack… and it’s good news!” February 27, statement. He is feeling fantastic and has now left the hospital. After a successful operation, he was admitted to the hospital for heart problems. It was a wonderful experience. Jack cannot wait to go back on the roads, as can we.

(Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images).

Blades was treated by medical professionals, which the band thanked. Night Ranger also wanted to maintain their touring schedule at that time. But, this would soon change. The group posted a March 30, 2013 post to its social media and official website, stating that they had rescheduled another date on the advice of their medical advisors.

“Night Ranger’s upcoming performance at The Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino in Chandler, [Arizona,] “Is being delayed,” wrote the band. Jack was examined by his medical team and advised that Jack take some extra time to recuperate before taking the stage. Don’t worry! He is healthy and eager to perform. On Saturday, October 14, 2023 will be the rescheduled date. Tickets purchased for the original show date will still be valid at the new event. You can request a full refund from your purchase point up to May 14, 2023 if you are unable to attend.

Night Ranger had to also cancel his appearance at Rock from the Heart Aortic Health Symposium, Baltimore. Blades was wished a speedy recovery by the organization.

Rock From the Heart Founders Pete Johnson said, “Giving Jack sufficient time to heal from his heart irregularity is essential to our mission,” Amy Johnson added. “We stand by the band’s decision that Jack should have a bit more time to heal and get back on stage.

Blades is also known by classic rock fans for his work in the supergroup Damn Yankees, which also included Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw (of Styx) and Michael Cartellone. Their songs are “The Blades Song.”It’s High EnoughAmong others, “Where You Goin’ Now” (and “Come Again”)