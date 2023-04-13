Nicole Scherzinger is out of the ordinary in a daring, skin-tight minidress made from silver

NICOLE Scherzinger looked stunning in silver in her striking, metallic-cut out gown.

Popstar Pussycat doll, 44, showed off her slim waist with a sheer top.

Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational in silver as she posed in a cut-out frock

She added perspex glasses and huge silver earrings to complete her modern look

The Don't Cha singer added a black-and-white filter to some of her snaps

Nicole now wears a futuristic, bandeau-style gown that fits her toned figure as she appears on her TV show.

The exposed panels of the Don’t Cha singer’s gown attracted attention to her toned abs, while sections with diamante sequins highlighted her chest.

This presenter completed her modern look with large, silver-hoop earrings as well as large perspex sunglasses.

A series of photos were taken of her, including one where she posed sideways as she looked over her shoulder.

Nicole added a black & white filter to some snaps for an extra glamour edge.

Her caption read: “To The Moon and Beyond!”

“It’s Space Night @maskedsingerfox”

One fan was quick with a gushing: “What is the vibe?”

The second said, “Ok thought it was an album cover to a sec.nbd,” and the third added: “You are outside of this world.”

Another said, “Gorgeous!”

An additional comment: “Cool and ice.”

The popstar has been mixing up her style recently and sported a sensational cowboy-inspired denim two-piece.

In an Eighties inspired shoot, she also wore a gorgeous lilac latex gown.

It comes after Nicole was seen looking sensational as she revealed her incredible figure in swimwear on a glam trip to Australia.

Nicole, who has been with Thom Evans for three years, had been soaking up the sun on her sensational getaway.

The skintight fabric showed off her tanned, toned figures

Nicole recently showed off her tones abs in a semi-sheer shirt

Nicole often documents her sun-soaked holidays on Instagram

