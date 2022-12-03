Nicole Maines tries to sneak a reference from Moana

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
Piper might not have much to offer in every instance “Darby and the Dead,” But when she speaks, her one-liners are memorable. And, as it turns out, one of those quips was going to be a super meta reference to Auli’I Cravalho, thanks to Nicole Maines.

Piper (Maines), one of Capri’s minions (Cravalho) in the movie, is shown streaming online on Hulu. When Capri unexpectedly dies at school one day, her fellow Brandz — which, Maines told , is what the group of girls dubbed themselves off camera — go into mourning. Piper is the one who mourns more than any of her classmates. Donning a black veil and all, Piper is in tears remembering her friend for the local news, and reveals a secret: though Capri’s full name was Capricorn, she was actually a scorpio.

Maines, however, tried to remember the character slightly differently. According to the actress, there was one take where she very unsubtly nodded at Auli’i Cravalho’s most famous character.

‘Crush’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Says It Was Vital That Queer Writers Make a Queer Rom-Com (Video)

“I did a line where — it didn’t make it into the movie and I understand why — but I did a couple takes where I said, through tears, ‘She had a voice like Moana!’” Maines laughed. “I wish it made it into the movie, because it’s so stupid and self referential! But it was so much fun.”

Cravalho, of course, voiced the character of Moana for Disney back in 2016, and returned for a small cameo in 2018’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.” It is possible to have a “Moana” Disney+ is currently developing series, however it’s not known if Cravalho would return to the series.

Although it might be strange to watch Cravalho in the role of the director, “dead bitch in charge,” as Maines put it, she’d add that Cravalho is still “fully” Moana, in real life “She is genuinely one of my favorite people now, I love her so much,” Maines said.

“Darby and the Dead” Hulu now streams it.

