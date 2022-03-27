Nicolas Demario Takes Josue Vagas Down Twice, and Also Bite Him

Nicolas Demario dropped his boxing opponent twice Saturday.

Then he ran the risk of disqualification by biting Josue Vargas in the shoulder.

Vargas won the foul to win unanimously.

LAS VEGAS — A boxer scored two knockdowns in a fight Saturday but risked disqualification when he bit his opponent for no apparent reason at all.

It all happened in Las Vegas on a historic night when Top Rank, the city’s boxing company, brought the first combat sport event to the Resorts World casino.

The event culminated in a 10-round lightweight bout between Jeremiah Nakathila, a Namibian boxer, and Miguel Berchelt (power-punching Mexican fighter). But there was also chaos earlier in the evening.

Nicolas Demario and Josue Vagas fought eight rounds of intense fighting that was high on talking points. There were knockdowns and flagrant fouls that led to a point deduction and a back-and forth battle.

Demario, who had already defeated Vargas to the ground two times, made the bizarre decision to bite Vargas midway through their fight.

You can see it right here

—Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

The 28-year old was fortunate to be able to escape with a point deduction, rather than a straight disqualification. This could have undone all of his good work earlier.

—Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

The fight was competitive and both combatants perhaps sensed that the scorecards may have been close, as they fought the final rounds — the seventh and eighth — like the win depended on it.

Vargas was able to land the most significant blows. Despite the knockdowns, point deduction and score deductions, Vargas received a unanimous vote with scores of 76-74% (twice), and 76-73% from the three ringside judges.

Haven Brady Jr., a promising prospect, increased his pro record by six wins (four knockouts), and he beat Jose Argel in Round 4.

—Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

The end was here

—Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

Dante Benjamin, a promising young fighter, also demonstrated his defense prowess against Kevin Johnson and his solid punching abilities.

—Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 26, 2022

The promising ex-Olympic boxer Tiger Johnson defeated Sebastian Chaves in a sweet knockout. This brought his win record to three (two knockouts).