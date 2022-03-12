Nicolas Cage Explains How He was Convinced to Play himself in The Inexorable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicholas Cage will be making a comeback to the big screen next month after a few years of being away from the forefront of high-profile films in favor of voice roles, independent films and voice roles. He alone. The actor will Nic Cage’s legend is exaggerated. For The uncontrollable weight of massive talent. It wasn’t an easy sell, as it turned out.

The movie portrays Nic Cage as a fictionalized character who is in dire straits and about to quit the business. But when he gets invited to a superfan’s birthday for $1 million, Played by Mandalorian ’s Pedro Pascal Cage jumps at any opportunity. Cage shared his story about how he got onboard. The uncontrollable weight of massive talent:

It was not something I wanted. But when I got Tom’s letter, then I thought, ‘OK, he’s not just trying to mock so-called Nick Cage; there is a real interest in some of the earlier work.’ His tone was more of a celebration of some of [the actor’s iconic on screen] moments — like being at the bottom of the pool in Leaving Las Vegas or [using]The Face/Off gold guns

The script was written by Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican. The unbearable weightAnd sent to Send a letter to actor about the concept This is why they chose to pay tribute to the actor rather than laugh at him in the movie. Cage explained. The Hollywood Reporter When he read the script, he could see what the real was “interest”In his career. The actor continued:

A sequence that was not in the movie really grabbed my attention. It was a scene in which Nick Cage enters into a series of vignettes. They are all stylized using the German expressionism of The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari. In black and white, the sequence featured a Gone in 60 Seconds Race in a Mustang. The Leaving Las Vegas character was in a hotel room. It was fun to create, and it was cool to see. It was rejected by the studio because it was too far from their audiences.

Wait, what? Nicolas Cage said that the scene that hooked him in the script was actually taken out of the movie. This scene sounds very artsy, especially to big fans of Nicolas Cage. However, Lionsgate believed it was a good one. “too far out”Moviegoers. We look forward to the vignette scene in the bonus features. Take a look at The trailer Massive Talent’s Unbearable Weight :

Nicolas Cage previously shared that He wouldn’t be in the film starring himself. about him, but he’s since admitted that he’s seen it twice since he is a producer on the project. He has also stated that the idea of being included was a great idea. The movie was “absolutely terrifying”Send it to him It was a challenge that he found motivating.