Nicolas Cage caught on camera ‘drunk & rowdy’ as he’s kicked out of fancy Vegas restaurant & mistaken for ‘homeless man’

NICOLAS Cage was filmed being booted out of a fancy Las Vegas restaurant after getting into a drunken tiff with staff and was “mistaken for a homeless man” by onlookers.

Exclusive video footage obtained by Central Recorder shows the National Treasure actor, 57, being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the famous Las Vegas strip last week.

4 Nicolas Cage was apparently mistaken for a ‘drunk homeless person’ before being kicked out of Lawry’s in Las Vegas

4 A woman believed to be a member of staff blocked Cage from going back into the eatery

Eyewitnesses at first mistook the star – who won an Oscar for his portrayal of an alcoholic in Leaving Las Vegas – for a drunk homeless person.

Staff told Central Recorder that Nicolas had consumed expensive whiskey and shots tequila prior to becoming belligerent.

The actor is seen wearing leopard pants and flip-flops and can be seen sitting on a couch while going barefoot before he starts shouting and staggering.

In the incident of September 13, a woman, believed to be a female employee, stopped him from trying to return to the restaurant.

This comes after a difficult year that saw Nicolas get married five times and his mother Joy Vogelsang die.

Central Recorder was told by a source who requested anonymity: “We were at Lawry’s bar when we saw what we initially thought was a drunk homeless man being rowdy.

To our surprise, it was Nicolas Cage. He was totally depressed and started fighting with the staff.

“He was in a terrible state and was walking around with no shoes. Staff said that he had consumed a lot of tequila, 1980 Macallan whiskey, and was now walking around without shoes.

Staff said that he was shouting at people, trying to get into fights, and finally asked them to ask him to leave.

He couldn’t get his flip flops on and was so drunk, he had to be escorted away.

He asked us to return to his home, but we said no.

“One of the regulars ended up taking him home.”

This isn’t the first time Nicolas has been caught drunk in public.

He was captured drunkenly applying at a Las Vegas courthouse for a marriage license in March 2019.

Four days after the wedding he asked for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk to understand what he was doing.

The father-of-two was filmed again one month later, apparently drunk while singing Purple Rain by Prince at a Los Angeles karaoke joint.

Cage married Riko Shibata, his fifth wife and a 30 year old junior, in February at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas.

According to the then Central Recorder, Joy Vogelsang, his mother, passed away in May at 85 after two weeks in hospital.

Cage was a leading man in Hollywood during the 1990s and 2000s. He has also continued to work on many B-movies over the years.

Cage will star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film that depicts him as a fictionalized version of himself.

The star, who is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, legendary director of The Godfather, has previously spoken out about his need for work to stay out of trouble.

In a 2018 interview, he stated that “if I don’t have somewhere for me to go in the morning or a job to complete, it can be very destructive.”

“Then I’m just going to sit and order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work.”

The star’s representative did not respond to a request to comment. A member of staff thought to be a manager at Lawry’s also refused to comment on the incident.

4 An eyewitness to the incident described the star as ‘completely smashed’