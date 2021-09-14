Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty For Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

The legal troubles of Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty continue. The 43-year old lover of the rap star has pleaded guilty to failing to register in California as a sex offender. Petty is registered in New York, but not Cali where he resides. According to the U.S. District Court, the Central District of California, he entered the plea via virtual hearing on Thursday, September 9.

Petty could face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment followed by a lifetime sentence of supervised probation. Petty’s sentencing hearing is set for January 24. Petty was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree attempted sexual rape of a 16-year-old girl while holding her at knifepoint. Petty was also 16 at the time. Petty was sentenced to four years imprisonment and then registered as a New York sex offender.

He was stopped in Beverly Hills by traffic police in November 2019, and police found that he was not registered in CA. In August 2021, he sued both the Criminal Justice Services division and the State of New York to have his name removed from the New York Sex Offender Registry. Petty says that he was never allowed to legally defend some aspects of his sex criminal status.

Petty has received harsh criticism from Minaj for their marriage. They have been accused of committing other crimes.