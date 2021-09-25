Nicki Minaj’s Fertility Claims About Vaccines Are Wrong: Experts

An ESPN reporter quit her job, saying she didn’t want to get vaccinated while trying to conceive.

Nicki Minaj tweeted that her cousin became incapable after the vaccine.

The vaccine is safe for pregnant women and does not alter fertility, according to research.

Recently, Allison Williams, ESPN reporter, resigned because she stated that she did not want to be vaccinated with COVID-19 while trying to get pregnant.

Nicki Minaj stated on Twitter this week that she wouldn’t attend the Met Gala as she was not vaccinated. Her cousin became infertile after she got the shot.

Williams and Minaj’s comments might have touched a nerve with people who are concerned about the vaccine during pregnancy, or trying to get pregnant.

Experts say that the vaccines are safe and do not affect fertility. This is supported by a growing body of research.

“The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their unborn children. There have been no medical studies suggesting that vaccination impairs fertility or early pregnancy,” Dr. James Byrne, the chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, told Insider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone 12 and older, including people who are pregnant and those trying to become pregnant.

“At this point, the information is clear. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family,” Byrne said.

Debunking myths about the vaccine and fertility

Byrne said there was no data to support the idea that the vaccine could affect fertility — in fact, there’s not even a “plausible mechanism” that can explain how the vaccine would affect the ability to get pregnant, He said.

“There are dangerous social-media myths that claim the vaccine could cause infertility in women,” he said. “These myths lead to women avoiding a vaccine that protects them and those they love from a very dangerous disease.”

Another myth is that the structure of a protein in the placenta called syncytin-1 looks similar to that of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been widely shared on social media. Some people mistakenly believe that since COVID-19 antibodies attack the virus, they might also attack that protein in the placenta, Dr. Stephen M. Wold, a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Las Vegas, told Insider.

“There is no evidence to support this hypothesis,” He said. He added that because the protein and virus are structurally not very similar, there is no way that the vaccine could attack the protein.

What research says about the vaccine and trying to conceive

Research shows that people who get the vaccine conceive at rates similar to those of unvaccinated people. A study of people undergoing in vitro fertilization found that people with antibodies from the vaccines, people with antibodies from a recent COVID-19 infection, and people with no antibodies all conceived at a similar rate.

In a study of 2,500 people who got the vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, about 13% miscarried. This may seem high but it is comparable to the rate of miscarriage in people who have not received the vaccine. According to the CDC, 11 to 16% pregnancies end with miscarriage.

With the Delta variant, the vaccine is more important for pregnant people

Pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe cases of COVID-19. Wold stated that variants are spreading and more cases are becoming common. It is crucial for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

“The risks of the vaccine are extremely low when compared to the potential complications of COVID-19, particularly during pregnancy,” He stated that. “Having a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may result in more severe illness and increase the risk of both hospitalization and death.”

The Delta variant is being used in many hospitals to report more severely ill women who are pregnant.

“COVID kills, including young pregnant women,” Byrne said. “Vaccination protects the lives and health of women and their babies.”