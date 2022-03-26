Nicki Minaj Surprises-Drops ‘We Go Up’ with Fivio International

It’s a Pink Friday, and Nicki Minaj is keeping the Barbz well-fed: The rap queen surprise-dropped one-off song “We Go Up” as she showcased her drill skills alongside Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign.

“I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy/I know they sleepin’ on me, bitches got epilepsy,” she raps, hissing her S’s. “I don’t do coke, little bitch, I don’t even do Pepsi.”

Foreign declares that he is the king of New York on his verse along with Minaj. “Touch my crown again, bitch,”He raps. “It’s only one king, it’s only one queen, there’s two crowns.”

“We Go Up” likely won’t make it on Minaj’s next album. “Not a Republic Records single, no bag on it, just a surprise for the fans,”She wrote the following on Instagram: A fan tweetsHe pointed out the problem with the song. “no promo, no video, no nothing”It quickly rose to No. iTunes, at No. Minaj has been added. “New York Stand DF Up!!!”

Minaj teased this song earlier in week, sharing a clip of her rapping along with the lyrics. InstagramWrite while you are writing. “I told @bigfenditv this song is scrapped from the album & we just had a hour-long argument 🤔.”

This surprise track is released one week after she jumped on. “Blick Black”Last week, by Coi Leray Two tracks were released by her with Lil Baby before that. “Do We Have a Problem?” “Bussin.” Minaj has shared that she’s working on her follow-up to 2018’s Queen. She re-released her iconic Beam Me Up Scotty Mixtape from last year