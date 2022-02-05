Nicki Minaj Reveals How Motherhood Has Truly Changed Her

After being fairly quiet on the music scene, Nicki Minaj has returned with her first release of 2022 — “Do We Have A Problem?” — with fellow rapper Lil Baby. To promote the track, she made a February 3 appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” where she also discussed life as a first-time mom. When host James Corden asked whether becoming a mother has impacted her in any way, the “Only” hitmaker explained it had. “I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe. It makes you more of a forgiving person,” Minaj said.

“When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed,” she continued, adding, “I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.'”

In addition to that, Minaj also revealed that her son makes her laugh by constantly asking one question. “If I’m feeding him his food and take too long with the next spoon, he’s like ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ I’m like, what are YOU doing?” she added. Ha! It sounds like Minaj has a little character on her hands!