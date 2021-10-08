Nicki Minaj and Andy Cohen Host ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

Wishes do come true: Several months ago, Nicki Minaj put herself forward to host for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion — and on Thursday at its taping, she did just that.

In July, Minaj posted a trailer for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Instagram, and wrote, “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.” Several of the show’s cast — Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon — commented on the post, loving the idea.

And so did “Real Housewives” executive producer and reunion host, Andy Cohen, who wrote, “I want to see this!” Later on one of Minaj’s Instagram stories, she posted a screenshot of texts with her publicist, saying he was discussing the matter with Cohen.

Well, on Oct. 7, it happened, and we now have the Instagram posts to prove it. Both Minaj and Cohen posted photos of the two of them together at the reunion, with Minaj writing, “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile 😫.”

And Cohen wrote, “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda”

Typically, “Real Housewives” reunions tape over many hours, and after its delightfully contentious sixth season, the “Potomac” cast has a lot to work out. The reunion episodes air after the show’s finale, and are typically split into two, three — or in the case of next week’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — four parts.

A source said Minaj came out at the end to ask the cast questions. It was a complete surprise to the women, who reacted with glee.

Last month, Minaj posted unfounded — and indeed, absurd — assertions about why she didn’t want to get the COVID vaccine in order to go to the Met Gala, which required attendees to be vaccinated. As the Gala began, she tweeted (among other things), “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

As for COVID compliance to co-host the reunion for “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” a Bravo spokesperson said the taping “complied with all local orders, and adhered to Covid protocols and CDC guidance. And everyone on set was PCR tested.”