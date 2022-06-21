Nick Jonas Shares Pic With Daughter Malti on His First Father’s Day

In addition to his own family, Nick is uncle to Kevin and Danielle Jonas‘ daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, as well as Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner‘s daughter Willa, 23 months. Sophie and Joe are also expecting their second child.

Ahead of Father’s Day 2022, Nick shared with E! News the advice his father used to give him and his brothers about staying grounded in the spotlight.

“The main thing my father told us is be kind to the people on the way up because on the rocky moments on the way down, they’ll be there for you,” he told E! News at Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s charity boxing night last month. “We tried to live that way and walk in humility and just know that there’s tons of people in the world who are very talented who have not been given some of the shots that we’ve been given.”

He added, “We try to take advantage of that to really show how appreciative we are.”