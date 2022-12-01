Nick Jonas sends a message to Priyanka Chpra about her wedding anniversary

Four years into their marriage and Nick Jonas Is still alive for Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers In honor of their anniversary, a musician wrote a heartfelt message for his wife via Instagram. “And just like that it’s been 4 years,” Nick captioned Nick’s Dec. Previous post. “happy anniversary my love.”

The note was accompanied by the “Jealous” singer shared a pair of photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony in 2018.

Soon after Nick posted her love note to her, Priyanka wrote a tribute and shared a picture of Nick dancing.

“Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved,” The Baywatch star . “Happy anniversary babe.”