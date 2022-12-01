Nick Jonas sends a message to Priyanka Chpra about her wedding anniversary

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Four years into their marriage and Nick Jonas Is still alive for Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers In honor of their anniversary, a musician wrote a heartfelt message for his wife via Instagram. “And just like that it’s been 4 years,” Nick captioned Nick’s Dec. Previous post. “happy anniversary my love.”

The note was accompanied by the “Jealous” singer shared a pair of photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony in 2018.

Soon after Nick posted her love note to her, Priyanka wrote a tribute and shared a picture of Nick dancing. 

“Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved,” The Baywatch star . “Happy anniversary babe.”

