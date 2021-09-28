Nick Cannon’s Therapist Suggested Celibacy After Birth of 7th Child

Nick Cannon said his therapist told him to ‘be celibate’ after the birth of his seventh child.

The actor said he doesn’t want to limit how many children he has, because he comes from a big family.

“I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen S. Cannon, into the world on July 3. The actor said his therapist told him to consider celibacy soon after.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon said he doesn’t want to limit how many children he has in the future.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight.

While Cannon has always wanted a big family, his therapist suggested at least taking a break from having children. Cannon doesn’t entirely agree with the idea of celibacy but is open to a break.

“Ok, give me a break bus. I’ma take a break from having kids,” Cannon said.

In the last 12 months, Cannon has celebrated the births of four children.

Cannon and journalist Brittany Bell’s daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, was born in December 2020. Abby de la Rosa announced her and Cannon’s twins, Zillion Heir Cannon and Zion Mixolydian Cannon, were born in June 2021. Model Alyssa Scott celebrated the birth of her and Cannon’s child Zen on July 3.

In past interviews, Cannon has said he doesn’t believe in having “ownership” over a person when asked why he has children with different mothers.

“Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he told the Breakfast Club.

When the actor isn’t working, he loves to spend time with all of his kids.

“They get my full attention when I’m not working,” Cannon told ET. “And that’s the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It’s either work or playing with my kids.”