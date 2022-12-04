Nick Cannon Provides Update After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia

“So, I guess I’m not Superman,” In an Instagram posting, Nick Cannon stated that he was in hospital. The Mask Singer The host revealed that he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia. But, he made it clear in his post that he wants to recover as fast as possible.

The Drumline Star was in New York City’s Madison Square Garden the night prior to his admission. Wild was his Wild. ‘N Out tour had made a stop at the iconic venue to play to a sold-out crowd, as Cannon noted in his caption. The next day he wrote this on Instagram:

Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. It’s definitely an adrenaline rush! #LupusWarrior

It is evident that he used #LupusWarrior as his hashtag at the bottom of the post. According to Lupus Foundation of America Cannon was diagnosed as having kidney disease in January 2012. Cannon was admitted to hospital while on a vacation in Aspen. He had difficulty breathing and was given tests that confirmed his diagnosis. In February 2012, he was rehospitalized with a lung embolism. This is when a clot forms in the lungs. He said that he had been on over 20 medications, but needed to be kept on a very low-sodium diet for nearly nine months.

Cannon has shown that he is still in good health despite the setback. He continues to host a popular show and tours with Wild, which has made him a busy man. ‘N Out crew, and parenting 11, soon to be 12 children . Hopefully, this hospitalization is only temporary, and the former America’The Best Talent He is likely to get back on it quickly. His Instagram photo shows that he is determined to improve. Check it out.

The hospitalization occurs a few more weeks later Cannon had his eleventh baby. The baby girl was welcomed into the world early in November. Abby De La Rosa is Abby’s third child. He and his wife named the baby Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

The Mask Singer Host also stated that Alyssa and he are currently expecting their second baby. This brings the Cannon child count to 12 While the father of eleven waits for his little one to arrive, he’s been Spending time with his other children . He shared the holiday with Roe and Roc, his eldest twins. Then he posted cute photos of Roe and Roc sitting on his lap.

Many memes have been created by all these children, which is a good thing. Cannon is a great comedian It all. He’s also made it clear that he Takes care of his partner and children financially They are all loved and cared deeply about. After the birth of No. 11, Cannon spoke out about wanting more children A saying “I think I’m good right now.”

I think he’s right, at this moment, he needs to focus on healing, and hopefully, he’ll be back hosting, touring and parenting soon.