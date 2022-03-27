Nick Cannon opens up about his talk show being cancelled after only one season

It was no surprise that Nick Cannon found out his daytime talk show, which he called “Daytime Talk Show”, was in fact a failure. Only one season and you’re ready to get the axe . The host has seen a lot since the premiere. Nick Cannon in September 2021, and he’s used the platform as a way to connect with his audience and work through some of those life events. If his comments from a recent episode are any indication, he doesn’t seem to be too upset about the loss.

The Masked SingerAngela Yee was interviewed by the host on the episode of March 24, 2008 Nick Cannon , and the radio personality turned the microphone around to ask Cannon the reason for his show’s cancellation, since she’d heard rumors about ratings and Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming daytime talk show . Nick Cannon seemed to understand that the decision to end his show wasn’t personal, and things like this happen. His words were:

This is showbusiness, right? We know what the most important word is in that sentence. ‘business,’This is a business. As a businessman, I understand that business is what makes the whole thing work.

He claimed that having his talk show was a great thing. “dream come true,”He assured the audience that his business-minded mind was already looking at ways to expand the opportunity. Cannon wants to continue doing something like this, but he said it’s about broadening the audience and “tapping into my audience in a big way.”

Nick Cannon shared his feelings about his audience through his show, and thanked them and their audience.

We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together, and like I always say, I’m here to do what I can and let God do what I can’t.

The host received a standing ovation from the audience, who went nuts. Nick Cannon has spoken out on his talk-show about some of his personal experiences over the past months. He spoke about it in detail in December. Zen, Zen’s 5-month-old son, is killed by brain cancer He shared his feelings about the weekend with his child, and he also talked about the last time that he held him.

He also shared his complicated feelings about having another child with Bre Tiesi (his eighth), while still grieving Zen’s loss with Alyssa. He stated that he was stressed about the and When to announce the birth of your new baby Zen is able to adapt to unexpected situations. Nick Cannon didn’t always do things perfectly — and He apologised for the times too — but he was always authentic.

Apparently the cancellation was announced after Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury bosses were set to put Nick Cannon on a five-week hiatus so that the host could attend to his other TV duties, including The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out. However, the studio reversed that idea, opting to permanently cancel the show amid struggling ratings.