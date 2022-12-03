Nick Cannon is being treated for pneumonia

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 11

Nick Cannon Sharing an update from hospital bed

It Masked Singer The host said that the pneumonia had caused him to need medical attention.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” He wrote Instagram Dec. 2. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”

Nick made it clear to his fans there was no need to send any. “well wishes or prayers,” As “it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

“Don’t trip,” the 42-year-old said, noting he only needs “some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.”

Nick shared that he fell ill just one day after performing in New York. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room,” In his blog, he said. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”