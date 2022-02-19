Nick Cannon Confirms What We Suspected About His Feelings On Having More Children

Nick Cannon Confirms What We Suspected About His Feelings On Having More Children
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Nick Cannon Confirms What We Suspected About His Feelings On Having More Children

As much as Nick Cannon loves all of his children, and as much as he respects their mothers, even he has admitted it might be time to revisit the ole birth control. “I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he said on “The Language of Love” podcast, according to People. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] — especially my kids.”

Before Bre Tiesi became pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child, however, Cannon was singing a slightly different tune. In a “Breakfast Club” interview with Charlamagne Tha God, via Billboard, Cannon said he ultimately wanted 10 or 12 children. “The beauty of fatherhood, man, when you really talk about the essence of living as a father, I’ve learned so much just from my children,” he said in the interview. He also explained why he thinks he shouldn’t restrict his baby-making to just one woman. “That’s just to classify property when you think you about it … just the idea that ‘a man should have one woman,’ we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”

We’ve yet to hear from the mothers in question what their thoughts on this take are, but we’ll just go ahead and assume the best.

Latest News

Previous articleHuey Haha, TikTok Star and Comedian, Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact